Gov. Evers, others visit UW-Oshkosh’s vaccine clinic during its opening week

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week, and opened its doors to Gov. Tony Evers and others for a visit.

Gov. Evers was joined by UW-System president Tommy Thompson.

The vaccinations take place at the Culver Family Welcome Center and is a partnership between U-W Oshkosh, Advocate Aurora Health and the Winnebago County Public Health Department.

According to officials, vaccines are distributed by appointment only and to those who are eligible to receive a vaccine.

The Culver center also houses the community COVID-19 testing center that opened in November.

The center is expected to be open through the spring by appointment only to those who are eligible as outlined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

To request an appointment, visit the vaccination page.

