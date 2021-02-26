Gov. Evers pardons 13, brings total to 157

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers issued another 13 pardons and to date, Evers has granted 157 total pardons.

According to officials, the governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Feb. 12.

“Through a pardon, an individual is given the opportunity to make amends and give back to their community and our state. It continues to be extraordinary listening to the stories of so many who have paid their debt and deserve a second chance. Today, I am glad to be able to grant these 13 pardons,” says Gov. Evers.

The following people were granted pardons by Gov. Evers:

Brenton Bach Was in his early twenties when he sold marijuana to a friend working as an undercover informant.

Samuel Cantrall Was a teenager when he and a friend committed a series of thefts, burglaries, and damage to property.

Keshia Christian Was a single mother of five when she turned to selling an illegal substance to help support her family.

Tamarr Dedrick Was 22 when she and a friend purchased food and other goods with fraudulent checks.

Steven Lemke Sold an ATV that he had stolen when he was 22.

Lillion McElwee Struggled with a substance use disorder in her early life, culminating in her conviction for selling an illegal substance to an undercover officer.

Richard Meidl Sold an illegal substance in the 1980s to support his own substance use disorder.

Joshueh Schneider Was 18 when he and a friend committed theft and burglary from homes and businesses.

Teresa Scholtz Was a teenager when she brought contraband into the jail where she was serving a sentence.

Gordon Schulties Grew marijuana for personal pain management 10 years ago.

Thomas Simonsen Sold marijuana to a friend working as a confidential informant now more than 30 years ago.

Tyson Willis Was 19 when he was caught selling an illegal substance.

Anthony Zimdars Was 20 when he sold marijuana to a confidential informant and violated the terms of his bail agreement to support his substance use disorder.



According to a release, the Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime.