Gov. Evers pardons 15 more, total nears 300

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that another 15 pardons were granted, which brings his total pardons to 278.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants on Sept. 10, and those that were selected for expedited review or recommended by the Board were sent to Gov. Evers.

“I am glad to grant another 15 pardons following the Board’s September hearing and to recognize the hard but critically important work these folks have done to move forward, better themselves, and uplift their communities,” said Gov. Evers.

Some people from Northeast Wisconsin were pardoned, including:

Shane Rabe – He refused to pull over for a police officer. He has worked for over two decades as a driver and lives in Oshkosh with his family.

Alicia Sorel – She was found in possession of a controlled substance. She now works as a manufacturing technician and lives in Green Bay with her rescue dogs.

Thomas Pocian – he accepted and cashed stolen checks and 43 when he illegally possessed a gun. He has earned the support of the victim of his crime and is now a small business owner living in Kewaskum.

Dale Schott – he sold controlled substances to an undercover officer and 29 when a search of his residence revealed controlled substances. Now a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he has the support of the court on his pardon. He lives in Sobieski where he farms yellow perch.

More information on pardons can be found online.