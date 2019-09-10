Gov. Evers proclaims Sept. as Coastal Awareness Month

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed September as Coastal Awareness Month in the state in recognition of the important impact that the Great Lakes have on Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Coastal Management Program (WCMP), to further celebrate Coastal Awareness Month, is accepting grant proposals to enhance and protect resources within the state’s coastal zone.

Officials say they anticipate awarding approximately $1.5 million in grant funding. For more information on these grants, click here.

The WCMP was the first program in the Great Lakes and among the first ten nationally established through the federal Coastal Zone Management Act. Its mission since 1978 is a balance of resource protection and sustainable development within Wisconsin’s 15 Lake Michigan and Lake Superior counties. To learn more about WCMP, click here.