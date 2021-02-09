Gov. Evers proposes creating $500 caregiver tax credit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants to create a new $500 tax credit to help cover family caregiver expenses, a $200 million proposal that will be a part of the governor’s state budget plan submitted to the Legislature next week.

The tax credit unveiled Tuesday was included in budget proposals Evers announced that are targeted to help children and families, targeting spending on everything from child care services to Alzheimer’s research.

Family care services for children through the elderly have struggled in recent years in finding enough workers, problems that have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.