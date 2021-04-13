Gov. Evers reaches deal with USDA to continue food assistance funding for Wisconsin families

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced his administration has reached a deal with the USDA and Food and Nutrition Services to make sure Wisconsin continues to receive more than $70 million in food assistance benefits for more than 400,000 Wisconsin homes.

After a decision by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court to strike down the statewide health emergency issued by Governor Evers, it halted the amount of money SNAP recipients were to receive from $234 a month to $16 a month.

The Evers Administration worked closely with the Food and Nutrition Services to identify a path that would make Wisconsin meet a statewide declaration of emergency requirement. Through that, they accepted a declaration by DHS Secretary-designee Timberlake to obtain federal approval and secure benefits.

With this new agreement with the USDA and FNS, the state will continue receiving funds that will also benefit grocers, farmers and truckers who work in the food industry.

