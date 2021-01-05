Gov. Evers releases statement following decision in Jacob Blake case

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers released a statement on Tuesday following the charging decision made in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

The statement read:

“Over the past year, our state and country have witnessed a movement—one that echoes hundreds of years of movements that have come before it, demanding justice, equity, and peace for Black lives. What is just as clear today as it has been is we have failed to deliver on these promises, both as a state and as a country.

“Jacob Blake’s life has forever been changed and his kids witnessed violence no kid should ever see, experienced trauma no kid should ever endure, all while the world watched. And yet, when presented the opportunity to rise to this moment and this movement and take action to provide meaningful, commonsense reform to enhance accountability and promote transparency in policing in our state, elected officials took no action.

“Today’s decision is further evidence that our work is not done—we must work each day in earnest toward a more just, more fair, and more equitable state and country, and to combat the racism experienced by Black Wisconsinites. I hope for peace and justice for Jacob, his family, and the entire Kenosha community. I reaffirm my commitment to action to build a more just, more equitable state for every Wisconsinite. And I ask those who will exercise their right to assemble tonight and in the days ahead to please do so peacefully and safely.”

This statement followed shortly after a Wisconsin prosecutor announced that he will not file criminal charges against the white police officer who shot a Blake in the back in Kenosha last summer.