Gov. Evers responds to death of Fond du Lac Officer Joseph Kurer

(WFRV) – Hours after the passing of Fond du Lac Police Department Officer and member of the Wisconsin National Guard, Joseph Kurer was announced, Governor Tony Evers has released a heartfelt statement.

“Kathy and I were incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph Kurer, Fond du Lac police officer and member of the Wisconsin National Guard, who tragically passed away in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications. Our hearts go out to his wife, kids, parents, and sister, and all of his loved ones, especially as they had just welcomed a new baby to the family the night before Officer Kurer’s passing. We are also thinking of the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac community, and we ask the people of Wisconsin to join us in extending offers of support and prayers as they mourn Officer Kurer’s passing.” Governor Tony Evers

Twenty-six-year-old Joseph Kurer was not only a protector of the Fond du Lac community, but he was a husband, father, and son, whose death was felt by many.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Kurer, who had served in the department since 2018, died due to COVID-19 complications. The department reports funeral arrangements with Law Enforcement are pending at this time.

Additionally, as a way to honor this fallen officer, Governor Evers stated that a forthcoming executive order will lower the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to honor Officer Kurer when funeral arrangements have been made.