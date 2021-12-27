Gov. Evers says he may support bail changes after Waukesha parade

MOVE PHOTO AT 10:30 CT MONDAY JUNE 28 – FILE – In this July 3, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrives to sign the budget at the State Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he might support efforts to overhaul Wisconsin’s bail system, which has come under scrutiny since the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths.

The Democratic governor told WISC-TV in a year-end interview published Monday that he might support changing the bail system to raise the amounts that violent offenders have to pay.

But he says everyone needs to “take a breath” and that all stakeholders would have to be involved in any discussions.

Authorities say a man who allegedly ran over his wife with his SUV drove into the parade, killing six people and injuring many others, two days after he was released on $1,000 bail.

Milwaukee County’s district attorney has said his office’s bail request was an oversight.