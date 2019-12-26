Gov. Evers says he’s a work in progress entering second year

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction. Evers said Thursday. “If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” AP photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former school teacher and state education secretary Tony Evers isn’t ready to give himself a grade on his first year as Wisconsin’s governor.

Evers gave himself a grade of incomplete during a recent interview about his first year in office and what’s ahead in 2020. Evers’ first year has been filled with partisan disagreements with Republicans who control the Legislature, some victories for Evers and Democrats, while there’s little progress on many substantive issues.

He says a highlight was signing a state budget that met campaign promises of increasing funding for schools, roads, and health care.