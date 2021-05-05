FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Outagamie County Circuit Court

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced that he is looking for applicants for the Outagamie County Circuit Court – Branch IV.

The reason for the opening is due to Judge Gregory Gill Jr.’s election to the Court of Appeals, District III. Whoever is appointed will start on August 1, 2021, and serve through July 31, 2022.

An application can be found online, and then once the form is completed it needs to be sent to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov, according to officials.

Those with questions regarding the judicial selection process can call 608-266-1212.

