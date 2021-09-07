Gov. Evers sets torrid pace on pardons, simplifies applications

Local News

FILE – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference as Democratic state Rep. Sheila Stubbs listens, in this May 20, 2019, file photo, in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is setting a torrid pace on granting pardons after his predecessor didn’t issue any for eight years, and he’s streamlining and simplifying the application process.

Evers on Tuesday announced 71 additional pardons, bringing his total issued since taking office less than three years ago to 263.

He’s on pace to issue more pardons in three years than the nearly 300 that former Gov. Jim Doyle did over eight years.

Evers has already surpassed the 262 pardons issued by Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum over the 16 years before Doyle took office.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn’t issue a single pardon during his eight years in office before Evers defeated him in 2018.

