Gov. Evers shares donation opportunities to support Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Unable to bring luggage or personal items as they fled from Taliban rule, several Afghan evacuees being housed at Fort McCoy are currently living without basic necessities; Governor Evers is calling attention to this need and providing a few ways Wisconsinites can lend a helping hand to those seeking refuge in our home state.

Gov. Evers shared, “Wisconsinites have a proud tradition of rolling up our sleeves to help our neighbors when times are tough, and since learning folks leaving Afghanistan would be coming through Wisconsin, Wisconsinites have been asking what they can do to help.”

And now, he’s letting them know how. On Thursday, The Office of the Governor shared that the state is working with Team Rubicon and Catholic Charities agencies, to collect and distribute supplies for Afghan refugees all across Wisconsin.

Officials note that clean, new clothing and footwear are among the most needed supplies, and to ensure the health and safety of individuals and families at Fort McCoy, officials are encouraging the donation of new items.

According to Gov. Evers, Catholic Charities of La Crosse has already been actively working to collect donations of new items and has set up multiple ways for people to provide supplies by simply shopping online. You can find a full list of the items needed, along with links to online shopping lists through major retailers, here. Individuals who are not near a location can still support local relief efforts by making a monetary donation directly to Catholic Charities of La Crosse at https://cclse.org/.

Businesses and other groups with large quantities of new clothing, footwear, and other items to donate can contact Team Rubicon at Resettlementsupport@teamrubiconusa.org or using the online form available here. More information on Team Rubicon’s current donation needs is available here.

The Department of Children and Families website will be updated as new donation locations and organizations are identified. You can find the current list of organizations here. Additionally, individuals can support efforts across the nation by donating to the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/.

Gov. Evers shares that while donation locations are currently limited, the state plans to open more locations across the state in the coming weeks. “I want to thank the organizations and partners who are stepping up to offer their support and for helping to ensure Wisconsinites know how they can best help and donate to these efforts as they’re able,” shared Gov. Evers.