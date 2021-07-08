Gov. Evers signs 2021-23 budget, provides one of largest tax cuts in WI history

MOVE PHOTO AT 10:30 CT MONDAY JUNE 28 – FILE – In this July 3, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrives to sign the budget at the State Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2021-23 biennial budget which will provide one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin history and announced over $100 million in new funding for public schools.

The 2021-23 biennial budget, which is now 2021 Wisconsin Act 58, was signed by Gov. Evers.

According to officials, the tax relief will come after the last biennium which was signed in 2019. The previous biennial budget provided an estimated $577 million in individual income tax relief. The new budget alone will reportedly provide $2 billion in individual income tax relief over the two years and around $1 billion yearly going forward.

Tax relief will be provided to more than 1.6 million Wisconsin taxpayers.

I made a promise when I ran for governor—I promised I would cut taxes for middle-class families by 10 percent. Today, I am keeping my word,” says Gov. Evers.

The new budget will also provide around $685 million in additional net general and categorical school aids. The two-thirds funding mark will be hit in the next biennium for the first time in two decades. Gov Evers also announced that over $100 million in federal funds will be used for kids and schools across Wisconsin.

I’ve always said what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, so this budget began and ends where it always does for me—with education,” says Gov. Evers.

To view the full budget click here.