Gov. Evers signs amendment, allows sports betting at Oneida Nation casinos

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed a compact amendment that will expand on allowable gaming at Oneida Nation casinos in Wisconsin that will include event wagering.

According to officials, the compact amendment will be the first to allow event wagering, which includes sports betting, to happen in Wisconsin. The amendment will be sent to the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) for a 45-day-review.

“I’m grateful to Chairman Hill and the Oneida General Tribal Council for their partnership on this historic compact amendment. The Oneida Casino is a critical source of revenue and employment for Oneida Nation and this expansion will bring new opportunities for employment and revenue growth to the Tribe,” says Gov. Evers.

The compact amendment that was signed follows months of negotiations between the Oneida Nation and the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s (DOA) Division of Gaming. The BIA will have 45 days to review and approve the compact amendment.

Oneida Casino is proud to announce it is one step closer to bringing legalized sports betting to WI. Chairman, Tehassi Hill, and Governor, Tony Evers, signed an amendment to the Oneida Nation Gaming Compact adding sports wagering to the scope of games to be offered at Oneida. pic.twitter.com/dxGbVbxQhq — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) July 1, 2021

Once the amendment is approved, the Oneida Nation can expand operations to allow event wagering at Oneida Casino. The amendment will also allow for remote event wagering on land owned by the Nation or held in trust for the Nation by the federal government that contains a commercial building owned or leased by the Nation.

The compact amendment defines ‘event wagering’ as:

Can include sports and events betting such as wagering on nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts, and professional sporting events such as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball. Event wagering has expanded in states throughout the Midwest in recent years, including Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. Compatct amendment

The amendment does not currently allow for wagering on Wisconsin college athletics.

“We are grateful to be able to work closely with the Oneida Nation leadership on this historic agreement,” says DOA Secretary Joel Brennan.