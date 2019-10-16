Gov. Evers signs bill into law ensuring healthcare coverage for families of fallen state heroes

Gov. Tony Evers says he doesn’t fault Republicans for not wanting to sign confidentiality agreements as requested by fellow Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Evers told reporters that Republicans who stand in the way of Kaul settling lawsuits on behalf of the state need to figure out a resolution so Wisconsin does not lose millions of dollars in settlement money. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has signed a bill into law that ensures continuing healthcare coverage for the families of fallen state and local law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS first responders.

Earlier this month, the State Assembly approved a bill requiring the state, municipalities, and universities to continue paying health insurance premiums for immediate survivors of those killed in the line of duty.

“These folks put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect the people of Wisconsin. Ensuring that their families will continue to have health insurance coverage after a tragedy is the least we can do for fallen heroes and their families,” says Gov. Evers.

Senate Bill 266, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 19, expands the provision for firefighters to specify that health insurance premiums must also

continue to be paid for the surviving spouse and dependent children of a law enforcement officer who dies in the line of duty. A law enforcement officer who is covered by the provision includes an officer in a local police department, a county jailer, and a Marquette University police officer.

Municipalities will be reimbursed from the police and fire protection fund for the premiums.