Gov. Evers signs bill relating to youth homelessness

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has signed a bill relating to youth homelessness.
According to Gov. Evers’ office, Assembly Bill 52, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 22, allows 17-year-olds who are homeless and unaccompanied by a parent or guardian to contract for admission to a shelter facility or transitional living program if they are not already under the supervision of a social service agency.
“No kid should have to worry about where they are going to sleep at night, but the reality is that there are thousands of homeless and unaccompanied kids across our state,” says Gov. Evers. “This bill gives some of those kids the ability to access safe, emergency housing when they are experiencing a crisis. With the cold winter months already here, I hope this is one of many bipartisan initiatives we can take to make sure folks experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity are able to be safe and warm this winter.”
Officials add that the bill requires the minor not be under the supervision of a county department, child welfare agency, the Department of Children and Families, or the Department of Corrections. A school’s homeless liaison, shelter facility, or transitional living program to confirm, with the minor’s consent, that the minor is unaccompanied.
