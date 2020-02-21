Gov. Evers signs bill to bring state’s laws into compliance with FAA

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed a bill into law that will allow buyers and sellers throughout the state to use the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) registry before a transaction, which could prevent legal disputes over titles and ownership.

“I am happy to sign this bipartisan bill today to bring Wisconsin’s laws into compliance with the FAA’s requirements to help folks further enjoy this industry and pastime.”

Gov. Evers signed the bill Friday at Appleton International Airport.