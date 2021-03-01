Gov. Evers signs bill to help increase pay for public defenders

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed Senate Bill (SB) 62 that allows the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office to provide pay progression to retain, increase and recruit staff.

According to officials, 78 staff members left the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office since March 2020. Many left seeking better pay.

“Our public defenders play a vital role in ensuring we have an efficient and just system that provides zealous representation no matter a person’s financial status. But for too long they have been doing more with less and it shows, especially this past year as they have continued to serve the people of our state throughout the pandemic, while struggling to retain talented, experienced staff,” says Gov. Evers.

The governor’s 2021-23 budget builds on SB 62 by ensuring the pay progression will continue in each year of the biennium, say, officials.

