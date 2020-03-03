Gov. Evers signs bills into law aimed at student mental health, safety

ASHLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed three bills into law aimed at the mental health and safety of students across Wisconsin.

Assembly Bill 531, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 116, requires newly issued student identification cards to include contact information for local and national suicide prevention hotlines.

“Whether it is bullying online, traumatic events at home or in the news, or stress, we know that kids across the state are struggling both in and out of the classroom with their mental health,” says Gov. Evers. “Unfortunately, we know the folks best equipped to help them—our schools and educators— don’t always have the resources they need to address this issue and help students. These bills are another step forward in ensuring that our kids feel safe and supported in their classrooms.”

The second bill, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 118, creates a school-based mental health consultation pilot program in Outagamie County to be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“Talking about suicide is really tough but it’s the second-leading cause of death among young people,” says Gov. Evers. “So not talking about it is not an option. We have to talk about it, we have to continue to have open discussions about mental health.”

The final bill, 2019 Wisconsin Act 118, makes numerous changes to statutes governing the use of physical restraints and seclusion of students. Those changes include prohibiting a door to a room or area used for seclusion from having a lock on it and adds the “prone position” to the list of prohibited maneuvers and techniques used for restraint.

The training components for individuals allowed to use physical restraint are also to be adjusted under this law. More detailed reporting will be required as part of the new legislation.

