A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed Emergency ORder #170 that will prohibit price gouging of gasoline and diesel.

This order reportedly declares a period of abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin and stops price gouging of gasoline and diesel until Dec. 1, 2022. Evers also called on the federal government to take action to suspend the federal gas tax.

“This emergency order will help prevent bad actors from taking advantage of Wisconsin drivers as they fill up the tank to get to work, school, supplies and resources for their businesses, or get their product to market,” said Evers.

Evers also asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to waive the federal reformulated gas requirements for six counties in Wisconsin. Those counties include:

Kenosha

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Washington

Waukesha

It was mentioned that waiving these requirements could save over 30 cents per gallon. The Executive Order can be viewed here.