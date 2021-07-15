Gov. Evers signs “Ethan’s Law,” protecting children from dangerous placements

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed a Senate Bill known as “Ethan’s Law” on Thursday, which will make several changes to expand circumstances that generally prohibit a court from placing a child in a home with a person who is or has been involved in crimes against children.

According to the Office of the Governor, this bill makes several changes to expand the circumstances that generally prohibit a court from placing a child in out-of-home placement with a person who has previously been convicted of, has pleaded no contest to, or has had a charge dismissed or amended as a result of a plea agreement for certain crimes against a child.

The bill also prohibits licensed entities from employing, contracting with, or housing any person or employee that has been charged with certain crimes against a child.

“Ethan’s Law” is named in memory of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz, who was fatally beaten in 2018 after having been placed in the home of a distant relative in Manitowoc County who had previously pleaded no contest to a felony child abuse charge.

The Office of the Governor reports that Gov. Evers was joined by Ethan’s family at a private signing ceremony on July 15.

“No kid should ever have to experience what Ethan went through. This bill is an important step in helping protect our kids, keep them safe, and ensure that every kid has the opportunity to lead a happy, healthy life,” says Gov. Evers.