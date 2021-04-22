Gov. Evers signs Executive Order conserving, restoring Wisconsin forests

(WFRV) – On April 22 we celebrate Earth Day and Governor Tony Evers has announced the signing of an Executive Order pledging to conserve and restore forestland in Wisconsin.

The Executive Order pledges commitment to working with public, private and non-governmental partners to conserve 125,000 acres of forestland and plant 75 million trees by the end of 2030. The pledge would result in 28.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide stored over the next 50 years.

Governor Evers says that Wisconsin’s 17 million acres of forests are crucial for many reasons, including the fight to slow climate change, “Our climate is changing at a pace faster than at any time known in history. Sustainably managing Wisconsin forests will not only generate climate change mitigation benefits, but also contributes $24.4 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy, supports the health of our citizens and helps maintain the high quality of life that defines our state.”

The State has partnered with several organizations like the U.S. Chapter of the Global Trillion Trees Initiative and American Forests.