Gov. Evers signs executive order declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin

(WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #50, which declares the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the state.
Gov. Evers, joined by Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, signed the order at Indian Community School in Franklin.
“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state. Native Americans in Wisconsin and throughout our country have suffered unjust treatment—often at the hands of our government—and today is about recognizing that Wisconsin would not be all that it is without Indigenous people,” says Gov. Evers.