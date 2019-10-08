Gov. Evers signs executive order declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin

FILE – In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, surrounded by Democratic lawmakers and members of his Cabinet at a Capitol news conference, is urging Republicans who control the Legislature to pass a state budget that includes Medicaid expansion and more money for schools, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court on Friday, June 21, 2019, upheld lame-duck laws limiting the powers of Democratic Gov. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, handing Republican lawmakers a resounding victory. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

(WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #50, which declares the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the state.

Gov. Evers, joined by Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, signed the order at Indian Community School in Franklin.

“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state. Native Americans in Wisconsin and throughout our country have suffered unjust treatment—often at the hands of our government—and today is about recognizing that Wisconsin would not be all that it is without Indigenous people,” says Gov. Evers.