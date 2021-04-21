Gov. Evers signs Executive Order directing law enforcement to review, update use of force policies

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August, left, R-Lake Geneva, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced the signing of Executive Order #111 which directs law enforcement to review and update their use of force policies.

In August 2020, Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #84 calling for the Wisconsin State Legislature into a Special Session on issues of policing, accountability and transparency. The Legislature gaveled in and out without taking action.

Currently, the use of force policy review is also included in the Governors 2021-23 biennial budget. “Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change—this is a critically important step, but it can’t be the last. Our Badger Bounceback agenda includes several measures on policing accountability and transparency and I am hopeful these provisions will receive bipartisan support so we can continue the important work of keeping our promises of a more just, more fair, and more equitable state,” says Evers.

This Executive Order also asks the Wisconsin DNR, Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, Wisconsin State Capitol Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol to review and update their use of force policies.