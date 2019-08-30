Gov. Evers signs executive order for National Guard to assist Florida authorities

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Friday authorizing the state’s National Guard to assist authorities in Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s landfall.

The order also directs all state agencies to assist the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs in responding to the situation.

“Coming together and helping others in their time of need is what Wisconsinites do. The members of the Wisconsin National Guard stand ready to help Florida as the state and its people prepare to face this dangerous storm and recover from the damage it may inflict upon them,” says Gov. Evers. “I would like to thank Major General Dunbar and the brave folks in the Wisconsin National Guard for being ready to answer this call to action.”

Gov. Evers’ executive order declares a State of Emergency under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) in response to a request from the state of Florida. The EMAC is an aid agreement between United States states and territories, which can be utilized to enhance federal emergency response efforts.

Hurricane Dorian is currently located off the east coast of the United States and reached Category 3 strength on Friday.

The major hurricane is expected to make landfall on the Florida coast by early next week, while the National Weather Service forecasts the state may see the onset of tropical-storm-force winds as early as Sunday morning.

