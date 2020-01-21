Gov. Evers signs six bills into law

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction. Evers said Thursday. “If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” AP photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed six bills into law, including one requiring insect repellent to be available for purchase at state parks and forests to combat Lyme disease.

Here is a full list of the bills Gov. Evers acted on:

Senate Bill 214, now 2020 Wisconsin Act 70 : Under this law, there will now be comprehensive modifications to municipal ordinance enforcement and municipal court procedures to promote clarity, efficiency, and cost reduction.

: Under this law, there will now be comprehensive modifications to municipal ordinance enforcement and municipal court procedures to promote clarity, efficiency, and cost reduction. Senate Bill 233, now Wisconsin Act 71 : This law allows the Department of Employee Trust Funds to withhold money from a participant’s Wisconsin Retirement System annuity or lump sum payment consistent with a court order of restitution.

: This law allows the Department of Employee Trust Funds to withhold money from a participant’s Wisconsin Retirement System annuity or lump sum payment consistent with a court order of restitution. Senate Bill 247, now Wisconsin Act 72 : Based on this law, it is now permitted to use surveillance devices during real estate showings to prevent any invasion of privacy claims for such use.

: Based on this law, it is now permitted to use surveillance devices during real estate showings to prevent any invasion of privacy claims for such use. Senate Bill 296, now 2020 Wisconsin Act 73 : Under Act 73, the DNR is required to design and produce signs to raise awareness of Lyme disease and appropriates funds for this purpose.

: Under Act 73, the DNR is required to design and produce signs to raise awareness of Lyme disease and appropriates funds for this purpose. Senate Bill 297, now 2020 Wisconsin Act 74 : This law requires insect repellent to be available for purchase in state parks and forests to reduce the incidence of Lyme disease across Wisconsin.

: This law requires insect repellent to be available for purchase in state parks and forests to reduce the incidence of Lyme disease across Wisconsin. Senate Bill 334, now 2020 Wisconsin Act 75: This act expands protections and considerations for students who are called into active military service while they are enrolled in a university, technical, or private institution.

Gov. Evers is set to give his ‘State of the State’ address Wednesday night.