Gov. Evers signs six bills into law

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed six bills into law, including one requiring insect repellent to be available for purchase at state parks and forests to combat Lyme disease.
Here is a full list of the bills Gov. Evers acted on:
- Senate Bill 214, now 2020 Wisconsin Act 70: Under this law, there will now be comprehensive modifications to municipal ordinance enforcement and municipal court procedures to promote clarity, efficiency, and cost reduction.
- Senate Bill 233, now Wisconsin Act 71: This law allows the Department of Employee Trust Funds to withhold money from a participant’s Wisconsin Retirement System annuity or lump sum payment consistent with a court order of restitution.
- Senate Bill 247, now Wisconsin Act 72: Based on this law, it is now permitted to use surveillance devices during real estate showings to prevent any invasion of privacy claims for such use.
- Senate Bill 296, now 2020 Wisconsin Act 73: Under Act 73, the DNR is required to design and produce signs to raise awareness of Lyme disease and appropriates funds for this purpose.
- Senate Bill 297, now 2020 Wisconsin Act 74: This law requires insect repellent to be available for purchase in state parks and forests to reduce the incidence of Lyme disease across Wisconsin.
- Senate Bill 334, now 2020 Wisconsin Act 75: This act expands protections and considerations for students who are called into active military service while they are enrolled in a university, technical, or private institution.
Gov. Evers is set to give his ‘State of the State’ address Wednesday night.