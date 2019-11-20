Gov. Evers signs six bills, vetoes one

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters at an event in Madison, Wis. Evers plans to announce four pardons on Monday, the first issued by a Wisconsin governor in nearly nine years. Evers revived the Pardons Board this summer after his predecessor, Scott Walker, refused to issue any pardons during his eight years as governor. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers took action on a number of bills Wednesday, including the vetoing of one bill.

Gov. Evers approved Assembly Bill 73, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 28, which ends a five-county tax that was instituted in 1996 to pay for construction of Miller Park in Milwaukee.

Assembly Bill 58, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 29, allows a plaintiff to serve a government entity via hand-delivered personal service, in addition to certified mail.

Attorneys can now communicate with clients and other attorneys, with consent, via e-mail after Gov. Evers approved Assembly Bill 59, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 30.

Wisconsin Act 31, previously Assembly Bill 17, establishes a 5-year minimum sentence for an OWI homicide. It also creates an exemption to that minimum if the court finds a compelling reason to sentence an individual to less than 5 years and details the reasoning in public record.

Gov. Evers also approved Assembly Bill 112, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 32, which expands the definition of a newspaper to include the Washington Island Observer. This was the only newspaper published on Washington Island and it will allow them to receive compensation for the publication of legal notices.

Assembly Bill 426, now Wisconsin Act 33, was also approved. It “expands the scope of the enhanced penalty for intentionally causing damage and trespassing to include property owned, leased, or operated by public water utilities, cooperative associations producing or furnishing water, and companies that operate a gas, oil, petroleum, refined petroleum product, renewable fuel, water, or chemical generation storage transportation or delivery system.”

Gov. Evers did veto Assembly Bill 76, which would prohibit the Department of Health Services from requiring that an instructional program for nurse aides exceed the minimum number of total training hours and hours of clinical experience required under federal law.

“I am vetoing this bill in its entirety because I object to providing less training for those who care for our state’s most vulnerable citizens. Research has shown that higher training standards result in better outcomes for patients, lower staff turnover, and higher job satisfaction,” says Gov. Evers.

He went on to say that “There are better ways to address the shortage of nurse aides than reducing the quality of training programs.”