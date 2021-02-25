Gov. Evers signs Special Session Bill, takes step to help WI’s unemployment system

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Special Session Senate Bill (SB) 1 was signed by Gov. Tony Evers which takes a step towards moderninzing Wisconsin’s unemployment system.

During Gov. Evers’ 2021 State of the State address he announced he would be calling a Special Session of the Legislature to help fix Wisconsin’s unemployment system.

Gov. Evers signed the bill today and released a video of himself signing the bill.

“The system isn’t new, and the problems aren’t, either. We saw these problems brought to bear during the Great Recession. We saw it again during COVID-19.” Gov. Evers said in the video message.

According to officials, Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance system was developed in the early 1970s.

According to officials, the legislation passed does include waiving the one-week waiting period among other fixes to the unemployment system.

To view SB 1 click here.

