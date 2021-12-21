Gov. Evers signs sports gambling deal with second Wisconsin tribe

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, March 19, 2021, file photo, a man makes a sports bet at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, the NFL announced it is spending $6.2 million on a responsible betting program with the National Council on Problem Gambling to teach people how to bet on sports responsibly and to fund and expand treatment and prevention programs for compulsive gambling.(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has signed a deal allowing gambling on sports and other events at St. Croix Chippewa tribal casinos.

Evers’ administration announced Monday that it has amended the state’s gambling compact with the tribe to offer event wagering. The St. Croix Tribal Council approved the amendment on Nov. 30.

The U.S. Department of the Interior still must approve the amendment but the tribe has already started building a sportsbook facility at its Turtle Lake casino.

The Evers administration in July amended its compact with the Oneida Nation to allow sports betting at that tribe’s casino. The move authorized betting on sports for the first time in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"