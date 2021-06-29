Gov. Evers signs two bills, vetoes elimination of federal unemployment bonus bill

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has acted on three bills Tuesday night.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would eliminate a $300-a week federal bonus for unemployed people. The bonus was designed to help the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s scheduled to end on Sept. 6 but Republican legislators pushed the bill through the Assembly and Senate earlier this month, insisting that businesses can’t find workers and the bonus is keeping people from seeking work. Evers announced Tuesday he has vetoed the bill.

He wrote in his veto message that he objects to the Legislature interfering with the executive branch’s ability to administer the unemployment benefit program and there’s no evidence to support the claim the bonus is keeping people from finding work.

Gov. Evers signed two bills, Wisconsin Act 55 and Wisconsin Act 56. Wisconsin Act 55 modifies existing law to make an administrative and technical change to enhance the collection of room taxes owed under current law and to reduce the burden of collecting and remitting room taxes. It also enhances the information available to municipalities and marketplace providers while also providing equity across all lodging providers, including marketplace providers such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

Wisconsin Act 56 is extends the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) authority to grant waivers to private schools and independent charter schools an additional year through October 31, 2021 and it also prohibits DPI from waiving requirements related to the state assessment program, standardized reading test for children in grade 3 and confidentiality of pupil records for private schools and independent charter schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.