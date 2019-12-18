Live Now
Gov. Evers submits letter to US Dept. of State, says Wisconsin will continue to welcome refugees

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has submitted a letter to the US Department of State stating that Wisconsin will continue to support refugee resettlement in the state.

According to Gov. Evers’ office, this announcement follows an executive order by President Donald Trump requiring states and localities to provide written consent for refugee resettlement.

“In Wisconsin, we believe in kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion—those are our Wisconsin values. Time and time again, I have watched Wisconsinites roll up their sleeves and help each other, rising to the call of our neighbors in their time of need,” said Gov. Evers. “As we face that call today, I am disappointed by the Trump Administration’s overly cumbersome and inappropriate process for those involved in resettlement, but the state of Wisconsin will continue to proudly welcome those seeking refuge into our communities and our state.”

Here is the full letter Gov. Evers submitted: