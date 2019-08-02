Gov. Evers takes first step in requesting federal disaster aid following July storms

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers is releasing his first state budget to a skeptical Republican Legislature, with many of his proposals likely dead on arrival and others unlikely to pass without significant changes. Evers, a Democrat, unveils his plan Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 during a joint meeting of the Legislature. That will kick off a monthslong process of lobbying, cajoling, bartering and begging over the roughly $76 billion spending plan that affects nearly every person in Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct a Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) this month for 19 counties and tribes hit hard by severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

Gov. Evers’ office says this is the first step in potentially requesting federal disaster aid for local governments as they recover from the storms.

“Since the storms hit two weeks ago, I have traveled the state, meeting with disaster victims and local officials, and viewing damage,” says Gov. Evers, “Our first responders, emergency managers, utility workers, the Wisconsin National Guard, volunteers, and local, tribal and state officials have been working tirelessly to help those affected by the storms. I look forward to having FEMA in our state to work with Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) officials to validate the severe damage we have seen and possibly seek federal assistance.”

Teams of officials with FEMA and WEM will work with local, tribal, and state officials to observe damage in Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Marinette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk Portage, Rusk, Vernon, Waupaca, and Wood counties.

FEMA will also assess damage on tribal lands of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

Local damage assessments currently show more than $14 million in damage to public infrastructure. Most of these costs are for emergency protective measures, debris removal, and damage to electrical equipment owned by municipal and rural electric cooperatives.

FEMA will not be assessing damage to individual homes, cabins or businesses. Much of the reported damage by individuals is either covered by insurance or would not qualify for federal disaster assistance such as downed trees on private property.