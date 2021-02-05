Gov. Evers to immediately veto Wisconsin COVID-19 relief bill

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Assembly Bill (AB) 1 was passed on Friday, and Gov. Tony Evers has said he will veto the bill.

According to a release, a previous bipartisan version of AB 1 received the governor’s support, saying he would sign that version if Republicans sent it to his desk. Evers says that Republicans abandoned a compromise and passed a bill that Evers would not sign.

“Wisconsinites know a compromise when they see one, and this isn’t it. We had a bill that Republicans and Democrats supported—and one that I said I would sign if it was sent to my desk—that passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote. Unfortunately, Republicans once again chose to put politics before people, abandoned that compromise, and passed a bill they knew I wouldn’t sign. I am calling on Republicans in the Legislature to stop playing politics and get to work sending me the compromise bill we worked on together,” says Gov. Evers.

According to officials, AB 1 will be the first bill the Legislature sends to Evers’ desk in more than 290 days. Evers announced that he intends to veto the legislation that will, in part, impose limits on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the vote on AB 1 in the Senate, Evers called for AB 1 to be presented to him without delay.