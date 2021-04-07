Gov. Evers tours UWGB’s Cofrin Library, discusses replacement of deteriorating building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers visited the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay Wednesday to discuss replacing the deteriorating Cofrin Library on campus.

The behind-the-scenes tour showed how the 50-year-old building is holding up and according to University leaders, the age of the facility has undermined the effectiveness of several programs. Primary mechanical and electrical systems are failing, the exterior needs extensive repairs, energy consumption is high, safety concerns and ADA compliance issues are just some of the issues outlined by officials.

Governor Evers noted his current budget proposal contains the largest investment in the UW System in 20 years. Cofrin Library was included in the 2021-23 Capital Budget presented to the Wisconsin State Legislature.

Student Government Association President Guillermo Gomez is asking the State Legislators and Representatives to fully fund the project, “Student needs and community needs have evolved, and it is crucial that we develop and create a new Cofrin Research Center that can meet the student needs, community needs, and more importantly, the educational needs of the modern world.”

The Wisconsin State Legislature is considering the building as part of the final 2021-23 Biennial Budget. If approved, the University anticipates that the final design will begin immediately.