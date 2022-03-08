(WFRV) – As gas prices continue to rise, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and other governors are urging action from Congress.

According to a release, Gov. Evers is asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Wisconsin is currently at $3.942 per gallon compared to $3.377 one week ago. With the help of the Gas Prices Relief Act, the federal gas tax would be suspended – which is 18.4 cents per gallon, until January 2023.

“From rising costs in grocery store aisles and at gas pumps to affording the costs of childcare and caregiving, I know folks and families are feeling the pressure of everyday costs going up,” said Gov. Evers.

The Act would also require the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury to monitor the program to make sure oil and gas companies pass the savings to consumers. A provision would also protect the Highway Trust Fund’s ability to finance construction and maintenance projects under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.