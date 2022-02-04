Gov. Evers vetoes 4 bills, here’s what you need to know

FILE – This July 30, 2020, image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, struck down Gov. Evers’ statewide mask mandate, ruling that the Democrat exceeded his authority by issuing the order. The 4-3 ruling from the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to attempts by Evers to control the coronavirus. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP, File)

(WFRV) On Friday afternoon, Governor Tony Evers vetoed four of the 18 bills he took action on. Here’s what bills were vetoed and why.

Evers vetoes bill increasing marijuana penalties

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have increased the penalties for making or distributing marijuana through a process that creates a highly concentrated version of marijuana known as butane hash oil.

Evers supports full legalization of marijuana and said he objected to creating additional penalties for marijuana use, which he said in his veto message Friday would be “another step in the wrong direction.”

The Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association was the only group that registered in support of the measure. Supporters argued that stronger penalties were needed to combat the use of butane hash oil.

Evers vetoes bill that would have allowed teens to work late

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill opposed by labor unions that would have allowed teenagers to work longer hours during the busy summer tourism months.

The measure Evers vetoed on Friday had the support of Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries. Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO opposed it.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer. The bill would have permitted employees under age 16 to work until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day.

Evers vetoes Republican bill banning critical race theory

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would have prohibited Wisconsin public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

Republicans who approved the bill do not have enough votes to override Evers’ veto issued on Friday. Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”

Evers says he vetoed the bill because he objected to “creating new censorship rules that restrict schools and educators from teaching honest, complete facts about important historical topics like the Civil War and civil rights.”

Gov. Evers vetoes bill that would alter healthcare licensure standards

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would alter the licensure standards and requirements for complementary and alternative health care (CAHC) practitioners.

According to the Office of the Governor, this bill would have allowed CAHC practitioners to act without certain healthcare-related licenses, certifications, and other credentials.

To this Governor Tony Evers wrote, “I am vetoing this bill in its entirety because I object to altering licensure standards in a way that would allow some practitioners to practice without necessary training…This bill would devalue the level of competency required and could potentially endanger patients by exempting some individuals from needing to meet those standards.”