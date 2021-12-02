Gov. Evers visits Chilton school, touts $110M headed to schools statewide

Gov. Tony Evers visited Chilton Middle School on Dec. 2. 2021, to announce $110 million is headed to schools across the state. (WFRV)

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers visited Chilton Middle School on Thursday morning, one of four stops to announce $110 million headed to schools across the state.

“Our students and teachers have faced unprecedented challenges,” the governor said.

Chilton schools will receive $140,000 of that money. “The money we are receiving is invaluable to meeting those diverse needs,” explained Chilton Schools Superintendent Susan Kaphingst.

The governor also made stops in Milwaukee, Stevens Point, and the La Crosse area.

The state superintendent explains schools are struggling. “We need relief. We need to answer that call. And we’re in the middle of a pandemic that brings costs on top of regular operating expenses,” said Jill Underly.

That money breaks down to just under $134 per student and the governor says schools can use that money however they want.

“This will be used to support kids both in and out of the classroom, allowing schools to hire additional educators if they want, keep the lights on, provide additional educational or mental health support, by supplies, whatever they need,” said the governor.

Chilton schools say they plan to use the money to adapt to COVID’s challenges.

“Continuing to use innovative teaching methods, technologies. And what we’ve learned from the pandemic is the power of virtual learning. We still believe the best place for our kids is in the classroom in front of our teachers, but virtual learning has become a reality for us,” Kaphingst said.

The money is all from the COVID-19 Relief Fund and officials say it will be made in a one-time payment.