Gov. Evers visits Kewaunee Co., gives $27K for water testing

KEWAUNEE Co., Wis. (WFRV) — Gov. Evers spent Thursday morning in Kewaunee County talking water.

“He’s coming to talk about some possible grants to help preserve our shoreline,” said Algoma Mayor Wayne Schmidt.

The governor met with Schmidt, and other city leaders, to talk about coastal flooding and its potential impact.

“The Lake Michigan shoreline is a $1 million asset for the city of Algoma. We base a lot of income around our income around tourism and fishing and we want to make sure we can preserve this area,” Schmidt told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

The governor’s visit coincided with “A Day Without Water” — a national day of remembrance that has been set aside for you to remember, respect, and more importantly, protect our waterways.

The governor also visited a homeowner in Luxemburg, who knows all too well the challenges of contaminated water.

“Our daughter wanted us to test our well. It was only five years old at the time, but we tested it and the nitrates were elevated,” said Chuck Wagner.

Wagner’s problem is a common one in the county. Local geology and agricultural runoff regularly contaminates groundwater there.

“It’s still a problem,” Wagner said. “The nitrates go up and down as you would expect because things change underground.”

The governor wanted to make sure other people have access to clean water. He gave the county a check for $27,000 while visiting Wagner’s home.

“This money will go a long way to help this county make sure that people have clean water coming out of their tap,” Gov. Evers said.

That money will be used to buy 600 water testing kits that people who live there can use on their private wells.

From the sink to the shore, Gov. Evers said he wants to make sure the water is safe for all.