DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Governor of Wisconsin made a visit to the area to stop at Salm Partners, a meat processing facility in Denmark.

On May 23, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced a grant that invests up to $10 million that will help improve the stability of the state’s livestock industry.

The Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program brings the total to $15 million that has been committed by Governor Evers to Wisconsin’s meat processors, after the $5 million dedicated through the Meat Talent Development Program, announced on January 11.

“Wisconsin is home to hundreds of meat processors across the state who support our local communities, serve area farmers, connect with consumers, and contribute to our economy,” said Gov. Evers.

“The Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program will help us continue to build critical infrastructure and increase processing capacity, ensuring the industry can thrive.”

Evers also made a stop in Plum City, Wisconsin