Gov. Evers, WEDC announce $500,000 grant to Brown Co. for Port of Green Bay expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Evers announced on Monday that Brown County will receive a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to assist in purchasing the former WPS Pulliam Plant property and expand the activity of the Port of Green Bay.

“Acquiring this property and addressing the remaining coal piles has long been an obstacle for folks in Brown County. This grant announcement today will help move the county, city, and Port of Green Bay forward,” said Gov. Evers. “Relocating the coal piles not only promotes new opportunities for the area to bolster economic activity, but will also improve the quality of life for many.” 

Officials say that this strategy of expanding port activities will result in increased economic activity and jobs in Green Bay and the northeast region.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says, “We thank Governor Evers and Secretary Hughes for recognizing the value of the city and county’s work to expand port activity and relocate our coal piles away from downtown, which will benefit the regional economy and dramatically improve the quality-of-life for area residents.”

