Gov. Tony Evers to deliver 2021 State of the State Address

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Election 2018 Wisconsin Obama_1556762931450

Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers speaks at a rally Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be delivering the 2021 State of the State Address.

Due to the continued surge of COVID-19 throughout the state, the address will be virtual.

In a statement, the Governor says that he has spend better part of 2020 encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible and believes elected leaders must lead by example.

In excerpts from the address, Governor Evers is planning to discuss COVID-19, public schools, infrastructure and healthcare. He has also announced that he will introduce a three-pronged plan to address the dairy crisis.

You can watch the Governor’s State of the State Address right here at 7 p.m.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco