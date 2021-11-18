Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting maps

FILE – In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Madison, Wisconsin. Evers has re-created Wisconsin’s state pardons board, fulfilling a campaign promise the Democrat made to once again consider granting pardons after Republican Scott Walker halted the process eight years ago. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has followed through on his promise to veto the Republican-drawn redistricting plans, calling the maps “gerrymandering 2.0.”

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, had said he would not sign the bills which only strengthen GOP majorities under maps that Republicans enacted a decade ago. There are lawsuits pending in both the Wisconsin Supreme Court and federal court. In 2020, Evers signed an executive order creating the People’s Map Commission, a nonpartisan redistricting commission of nine commissioners selected by a panel of retired judges to represent each of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts.

According to the Governor, the maps presented by the Commission were developed after a year-long process that involved thousands of submissions.

Now that Evers has vetoed the maps, attention will turn to the courts where the maps for the next decade ultimately will be determined. Evers vetoed the bills on Thursday.