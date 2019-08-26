Governor announces support for Green Bay area visitors’ center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Titletown Monday morning to announce his support of a measure that was previously taken out of the state budget.

“I’m hopeful that this project will have earnest and enthusiastic bipartisan support and that we can work together to make sure that we can get this done for Green Bay and the greater northeast region of Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said of the plan to allocate $2 million in the next state budget to help fund the Experience Greater Green Bay Visitor Center.

Brad Toll, President & CEO of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau says the location is ideal for a visitors center.

“Brown County is number five in Wisconsin when it comes to visitors spending,” Toll said. “It absolutely makes sense for us to have a facility here that encourages spending, encourages repeat visits, and encourages longer stays in our state.”

He told Local 5 that the state would see a return on the $2 million investment.

“A slight increase in the spending that visitors have here in Brown County can quickly replace that two million and generate additional revenue that can be used for education, roads, healthcare, a lot of other needs that our state has,” Toll said.

The project has raised nearly four million dollars of its $6.5 million goal.

“We’ve gotten support from individuals, we’ve gotten support from a number of businesses,” Toll said. “We are very, very close to hitting what we need to hit in order to move the project forward, so this piece is really critical to the success of the mission.”