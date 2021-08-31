Governor Evers and DHS announce $5.7 million dollars in funding in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, August 31, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, alongside the Wisconsin DHS, announced multimillion-dollar funding for the Mental Health Emergency Center.

The announcement was made at the Center’s completion ceremony in Milwaukee, where the Center is located.

The Governor explained that the investment will be in the form of $5.7 million dollars. $4.5 million of that money will come from Wisconsin’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which were allocated under the Federal American Rescue Plan officials explain.

The remaining funding will come from the carryover funds from the Federal Mental Health Block granted through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Governor Evers explained that his home state of Wisconsin is dedicated to assuring that members of the state are not only bouncing back from the Coronavirus pandemic in a financial way but also in that people are addressing the mental healthcare issues that need to be addressed for a better tomorrow.

Evers goes on to explain what his hopes are for the Mental Health Emergency Center in Milwaukee and provide Wisconsinites with so many mental health resources. Saying, “this facility will play a critical role in strengthening our mental healthcare infrastructure by expanding access to treatment and providing a wide range of options for people experiencing mental health crises to get the care they need.”

The Mental Health Emergency Center will serve adults and kids providing constant services such as crisis support, inpatient, outpatient, residential, and peer support services. The grand opening is planned to happen sometime next year, in 2022.