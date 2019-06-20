Governor Evers announces construction dates for the WIS 15 expansion project

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers stopped in Hortonville Thursday to announce construction dates for the Wisconsin 15 expansion project in Outagamie County.

Governor Evers made the announcement at the Hortonville Municipal Building, saying construction will begin in September of 2021.

The 11-mile project will expand Wisconsin 15 to a four-lane divided highway from Lily of the Valley Drive in Greenville to US 45 in the Town of New London – with a bypass around Hortonville.

Construction – which has been delayed several times – was originally scheduled to start in 2017.

Both the governor and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Designee Craig Thompson stated safety as the primary motivating factor to moving this project forward.

“The growing volume of traffic along this highway corridor the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities demand our collective action. So today I’m proud to announce that that the WIS 15 expansion and bypass project through Hortonville is scheduled for construction,” said Governor Evers.

Local 5’s Paul Evansen says the nearly $140 million project will also construct roundabouts on either side of Hortonville where the bypass meets the existing Wisconsin 15.

Construction is expected to finish in 2024.