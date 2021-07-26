Governor Evers calls special session to put $400 million dollars in K-12 programs

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August, left, R-Lake Geneva, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

(WFRV)- On Monday, July 26, Governor Tony Evers announces the signing of Executive Order #127; calling for a special session of the Legislature to discuss fundings related to the education system.

The Wisconsin Governor made this decision following the signing of the 2021-23 biennial budget a few weeks ago. When signing the budget, Evers included a veto message specifically related to the funding related to school systems was not enough and that “This budget’s bare minimum wasn’t enough for our kids- not after the year they’ve had…”

The special session is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 27, around 9:01 a.m.

Along with the announcements of this special session, Evers also announced the proposal of more than $100 million dollars outside of the biennial budget be invested into the public school systems. Evers issued 50 “partial vetoes” targeting areas he believes Republicans failed at. Evers hopes to use the additional state resources to correct these shortcomings.

Included in those vetoes the Wisconsin Governor also stopped a $550 million transfer to the budget stabilization fund. The budget stabilization fund holds an extremely high balance of funds that are meant to be used to ensure the state’s resources are always available to assist in kids and their school systems.

Late last week, Wisconsin Republicans announced their own “extraordinary session” or special session that is also set to take place Tuesday, July 27, around 9:01 a.m. as well. The purpose of this extraordinary session has not been officially confirmed. Officials believe the meeting would be to discuss either the overriding of Governor’s vetoes or the possibility of additional bills being introduced.

Governor Ever’s special session of legislation is set for Tuesday, July 27, and is expected to begin around 9 a.m.