Governor Evers visits Merrill farm, warns Wisconsin’s future is at stake

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers kicked off Dairy Month by taking a trip to a local dairy farm on Wednesday, however, while there he warned that Wisconsin’s future is at stake.

During a stop at the Breitenmoser Family Farm in Merrill, Gov. Evers noted provisions in his budget that would help farmers take better care of their land, however, his provisions remain part of a contentious debate in Madison.

“This is a really important budget and we cannot, we cannot allow legislatures just to kinda blow it off as a ‘well this is a pandemic year, we can’t afford it’ or ‘this this is a no increase budget.’ That’s just not Wisconsin’s way so I’m looking forward to having some really good, good work done on this budget,” shared Gov. Evers.

The Governor stresses that farmers must be given the resources to be good stewards of the land.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records