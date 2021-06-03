Governor Evers visits Merrill farm, warns Wisconsin’s future is at stake

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers kicked off Dairy Month by taking a trip to a local dairy farm on Wednesday, however, while there he warned that Wisconsin’s future is at stake.

During a stop at the Breitenmoser Family Farm in Merrill, Gov. Evers noted provisions in his budget that would help farmers take better care of their land, however, his provisions remain part of a contentious debate in Madison.

“This is a really important budget and we cannot, we cannot allow legislatures just to kinda blow it off as a ‘well this is a pandemic year, we can’t afford it’ or ‘this this is a no increase budget.’ That’s just not Wisconsin’s way so I’m looking forward to having some really good, good work done on this budget,” shared Gov. Evers.

The Governor stresses that farmers must be given the resources to be good stewards of the land.