Governor Evers declares State of Emergency after disastrous weather

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Gov. Tony Evers today declared a statewide State of Emergency following widespread severe storms, torrential rains and tornadoes that have impacted Wisconsin in recent days.

Downed trees and power lines have caused major power outages in northern Wisconsin, road closures due to debris and damage to homes and businesses.

Thousands of Wisconsin residents are still without power on Sunday.

“I know many people, especially in northern and central Wisconsin have been impacted by the strong storms and power outages,” said Gov. Evers. “The first responders and utilities have been doing a great job, working non-stop since the storms hit. I want to make sure all state resources are available to help get the power back on and debris removed.”

The governor’s declaration directs all state agencies to provide assistance and authorizes Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, to activate the National Guard to assist local authorities as needed.