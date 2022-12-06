MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez hosted the annual State Capitol Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday.

Both Governor Evers and Rodriguez spoke before lighting up the tree, talking about a variety of topics. Guests surrounded the tree inside the capitol building before shining bright.

Governor Evers talked about painting a picture of unity, meaning that we’re all in this together, no matter where we reside in Wisconsin.

“Whether you live near the Great Lakes or on the shoreline, or the cool region near the mighty Mississippi, or near any of the countless rivers, lakes, and watering holes in between, we have a connection and a story to share about Wisconsin’s vast and valuable waters,” said Evers.

Christmas songs, live music, and cheers followed the speeches, putting a bow on an event some wait all year for.